Bond increased to $1M for Texas woman accused in attempted drowning seen as possible hate crime

EULESS, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of trying to drown a 3-year-old at an apartment complex pool in suburban Dallas after making racist remarks toward the child’s mother has been rearrested following an increase in her bond to $1 million, according to court records.

Elizabeth Wolf, 42, had been released on a $40,000 bond after being charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child. Police in Euless, a Dallas suburb, allege that on May 19, a “very intoxicated” Wolf tried to drown the child and had argued with the child’s mother.

Police said the child’s mother told officers Wolf accused her of not being American, along with other racial statements.

Following a court hearing last week, Wolf’s bond was increased and she was rearrested, police said.

Wolf remained jailed in Fort Worth on Wednesday, according to Tarrant County records.

Wolf’s attorney did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

In a statement, the Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said it welcomed Wolf’s rearrest.

“CAIR-Texas remains committed to advocating for the family and the American Muslim community until justice, peace and equity are achieved,” said Shaimaa Zayan, CAIR-Austin operations manager.

The mother of the children, who wears a hijab, has said she and her family are Palestinians who became American citizens, according to CAIR. Neither police nor CAIR have released the mother’s name.

The child’s mother told officers that after Wolf had asked her where she was from, Wolf tried to grab the woman’s 6-year-old son before getting her 3-year-old daughter and forcing her underwater, according to police.

The mother pulled her daughter, who was yelling for help and coughing up water, out of the pool, police said.

Both children were checked and medically cleared.

Euless police has said it’s requested that prosecutors in Tarrant County treat the case as a hate crime. A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office has said they are reviewing the case.

