Brett Favre tells Congress he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre said he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a stunning disclosure made to Congress on Tuesday while testifying about his potential misuse of taxpayer money.

Farve, appearing before the House Ways and Means Committee, has been accused improperly using political connections to redirect public money to his alma mater and his own pocket.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Favre told lawmakers.

“This is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor, running the company pleaded guilty to taking TANF money for his own use.”

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements.

Symptoms, such as shaking and difficulty with balance and coordination, gradually worsen over time and often progress to difficulty walking and talking.