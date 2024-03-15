California man sentenced to life for ‘boogaloo movement’ killing of federal security guard

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man who was part of the loosely organized anti-government “ boogaloo movement ” was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in the shooting death of a federal security guard and wounding of another.

Robert Allen Justus was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, the Bay Area News Group reported.

Justus was convicted last year of murder and attempted murder for driving a van while his accomplice, Steven Carrillo, opened fire at a guard station at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland in May 2020.

David Patrick Underwood was killed and his partner was wounded.

Prosecutors said both Justus and Carrillo, a U.S. Air Force sergeant at the time, had ties to the far-right movement and hatched the plan to target the guards the day before.

Justus turned himself in after Carrillo was arrested in the ambush and shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy in June 2020. Justus told authorities Carrillo had threatened and coerced him into participating, and he repeated those statements in his trial, the news outlet reported.

He apologized in court but the judge said she did not believe him.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.