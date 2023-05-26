CANNES PHOTOS: In the festival’s blur, someone’s always watching

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it blur, can never be seen in full.

Though a wide-screen spectacular, Cannes is often spied only in fleeting glimpses — the back of a star’s head, the flowing train of a gown. Outside the festival hub, the Palais des Festival, throngs teeter on ladders and rise on tiptoes to catch a view of the French Riviera pageant that has unspooled over the last two weeks.

Along the main boulevard, the Croisette, faces on billboards, posters and magazine covers look out on the sea of people rushing by. In Cannes, someone is always watching.

AP Photographer Daniel Cole has spent the festival looking to capture the glances and impressions of a splintered spectacle. His images offer snapshots of life in Cannes, whether lost in a crowd or in stolen moments of isolation.

The Cannes Film Festival draws to a close Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d’Or.

In this May 19, 2023 photo, hotel workers carry beach furniture along the Boulevard de la Croisette during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole In this May 20, 2023 photo, festivalgoers wave to Leonardo DiCaprio as he arrives at the premiere of the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole Previous Next

