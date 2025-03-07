Clarification: Pentagon-DEI story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published March 6, 2025, The Associated Press reported that the Marine Corps estimates it has identified at least 10,000 images for removal. The Marines said in a follow-up interview March 7, 2025, that the total includes both images and stories and that after further review, only 3,600 were removed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.