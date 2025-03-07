Clarification: Pentagon-DEI story

By The Associated Press
In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, Pfc. Christina Fuentes Montenegro prepares to hike to her platoon's defensive position during patrol week of Infantry Training Battalion near Camp Geiger, N.C. Oct. 31, 2013. (Sgt. Tyler Main/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sgt. Tyler Main]

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published March 6, 2025, The Associated Press reported that the Marine Corps estimates it has identified at least 10,000 images for removal. The Marines said in a follow-up interview March 7, 2025, that the total includes both images and stories and that after further review, only 3,600 were removed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.