CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure

By DAVID BAUDER The Associated Press
FILE - Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. Licht's year-long tenure at the network's helm hit a low point last week with publication of a lengthy, damaging profile in Atlantic magazine and the appointment of a new executive from parent company Warner Bros. Discovery to help manage CNN. Licht said on an editorial conference call that he was sorry that his role in the news cycle overshadowed the work of CNN's journalists(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)[Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Evan Agostini]

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday.

Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center.

