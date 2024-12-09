College Football Playoff: Who has the best odds to win the title?
The first 12-team College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday.
Undefeated Oregon earned the top seed, while SMU beat out Alabama for the 12th and final spot.
Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State are the top four seeds and get byes, which were guaranteed to the four highest-ranked conference champions.
The first-round matchups have Clemson at Texas, SMU at Penn State, Indiana at Notre Dame and Tennessee at Ohio State.
Regarding national championship odds at the BetMGM Sportsbook, Oregon has the best at +325, followed by Georgia at +350, Texas at +375, Ohio State at +450 and Penn State at +700.
Here are the odds for all 12 teams:
Oregon +325
Georgia +350
Texas +375
Ohio State +450
Penn State +700
Notre Dame +1200
Tennessee +2500
SMU +3500
Clemson +4000
Arizona St. +4000
Indiana +5000
Boise State +5000
___
This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM Sportsbook.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.