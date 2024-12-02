Colorado officials are hunting a coyote that attacked and injured a 4-year-old girl

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are hunting a coyote that attacked a 4-year-old girl on Thanksgiving after she mistook it for a dog crouching behind a tree, the agency announced over the weekend.

The girl and another child approached the coyote in northern Colorado Springs, about an hour’s drive south of Denver, when the animal lunged, grabbing the back of her head and causing serious injuries that led to a night in the hospital, CPW said in a press release Saturday.

The girl’s father jumped in to stop the attack and scare off the coyote, said Tim Kroening, a CPW wildlife manager, in a statement. “This could have been much worse,” Kroening said.

Officials were alerted Friday, after the girl was released from the hospital, and began organizing their search. CPW said it plans to kill any coyote they find in the vicinity of the attack because it’s impossible to identify the exact animal. The carcasses will then be examined for human DNA and diseases such as rabies.

Coyotes have adapted to urban areas, finding shelter and easy meals, but are naturally afraid of humans. The predators, which typically eat small animals, berries and scraps, become aggressive if they are protecting their young, if they are sick or are being fed.

“People nearby might be leaving pet food outdoors or actively feeding by throwing them scraps of food. That’s illegal and it’s a problem in urban areas,” said Kroening, adding that it’s an important reminder for people to be alert and frighten wild animals away by throwing rocks or yelling.

“Don’t let them get comfortable around people,” said Kroening.

Officials said the search could go on for several days.

