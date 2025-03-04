Connecticut governor returns from trade mission to India with a broken arm

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has returned from a state trade mission to India with a broken arm.

The Democrat appeared Monday at a state Capitol news conference with his left arm in a black sling. Lamont, who is right-handed, said he slipped on wet marble sometime during his weeklong visit.

“It’s broken,” he told reporters, noting how the cost of his medical treatment in India was a bargain.

“I’ll tell you that it broke, I get a nurse, I go and get an X-ray, they give me this sling. I come back, I go talk to this business group and I said, ‘You guys are amazing, it only cost $10.’ They said, ‘You got ripped off.’”

“That’s India,” Lamont added.

Lamont, who headed a delegation of state officials and business leaders and met with about 30 companies, said he returned to Connecticut with a signed memorandum of understanding. The agreement with Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of India, is to increase economic ties.

Connecticut residents who were born in India, about 38,000 people, make up 14% of the state’s foreign-born population. Of the 19,990 international students studying in the state, 7,200 are from India, making it the top country of origin.

