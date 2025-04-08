Connecticut man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2023 crash that killed police officer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 20-year-old Connecticut man accused of causing a car crash that killed a Hartford police officer and seriously wounded that officer’s partner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to several charges, including manslaughter.

Richard Barrington, an 18-year-old high school junior at the time of the 2023 crash, will next appear in court on June 20 for a sentencing hearing. Besides manslaughter, he has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and interfering with a police officer, his lawyer Cameron Atkinson said.

Authorities said Barrington fled a traffic stop conducted by other officers, drove through two red lights and smashed into the passenger side of another cruiser that was responding to an unrelated emergency call on Sept. 6, 2023.

Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, an eight-year Hartford police veteran whose father retired as a detective on the force, died from his injuries, police said. Garten’s partner, Officer Brian Kearney, was seriously injured and was later released from a hospital.

Barrington was initially charged with motor vehicle-related crimes related to the traffic stop. Authorities later added charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, driving under the influence and other alleged crimes.

Asked to comment on Barrington’s guilty pleas, Atkinson said, “We’re gonna save all of our comments for Judge (David) Gold at the sentencing hearing.”

A memorial service for Garten drew police officers from across the region.

