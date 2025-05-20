Corey O’Connor defeats Pittsburgh mayor in Democratic primary that hinged on housing, public safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Challenger Corey O’Connor ousted Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election, beating an incumbent in a race that hinged on how Gainey was handling city finances, affordable housing and public safety.

O’Connor is all but assured of winning November’s general election against a low-profile Republican nominee in a city that hasn’t elected a Republican mayor in nearly a century.

O’Connor is the Allegheny County controller and the son of a former Pittsburgh mayor who had won the local party’s endorsement over Gainey.

Gainey — the city’s first Black mayor, who grew up in subsidized housing — beat his predecessor in 2021’s primary campaign and had allied himself with the Democratic Party’s progressive wing.

He had portrayed himself as the mayor who sides with regular people and as a “mayor that’s going to fight for you” when the Trump administration threatens the city.

FILE - Former Judge Patrick Dugan attends a ballot position lottery at City Hall, March 18, 2025, in Philadelphia, for the May Democratic primary election for District Attorney. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Gralish

O’Connor criticized Gainey’s management of the city, saying Gainey was reckless with city finances, fell badly short in expanding affordable housing and lacked vision to bring businesses back to downtown after the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating collapse of the hometown steel industry.

He also said people didn’t feel safe in Pittsburgh and that city vehicles — including snow plows and ambulances — were breaking down at critical times.

Gainey touted the city’s strong economy under his watch and contended that he had held the line against tax increases, been saddled with the mistakes of prior administrations and had overseen dropping crime rates in the city.

Republicans also weighed in Tuesday on the Philadelphia district attorney’s race, choosing Larry Krasner in the Democratic primary. There are also two statewide courts contests on Tuesday’s ballots.

Here’s what to know about the contests:

Philadelphia district attorney

Krasner defeated his primary opponent, Pat Dugan, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and was the head administrative judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court before he resigned to run.

Krasner is running again after withstanding an impeachment attempt by Republican state lawmakers and years of being a campaign trail punching bag for Trump.

Krasner has the benefit of crime rates falling in big US cities, including Philadelphia, after they rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dugan had aimed to make the race about Krasner’s crime-fighting policies — he called Krasner “Let ’em Go Larry” — and accused the incumbent of staffing the district attorneys’ office with ill-prepared and inexperienced lawyers.

Krasner originally ran in 2017 on a progressive platform that included holding police accountable and opposing the death penalty, cash bail, prosecuting minor nonviolent offenses and a culture of mass-incarceration.

Like some big-city Democrats, Krasner has turned toward pro-public safety messaging, maintaining that he is serious about pursuing violent crime and touting new technologies and strategies that his office is using to solve or prevent crime.

Krasner has repeatedly invoked Trump and suggested that he was the best candidate to stand up to him. In a TV ad, he cast himself as the foil to “Trump and his billionaire buddies, the shooting groups and gun lobby, the old system that denied people justice for too long. They can come for Philly, but I’m not backing down.”

Dugan had invoked Trump, too, saying in a TV ad that Philadelphia faces the threats of crime, injustice and a “president bent on destruction.” He also accused Krasner of failing to deliver “real reform or make us safe. Now he wants us to believe he can take on Trump? Get real.”

Courts

Two statewide court seats are opening up, one on the Commonwealth Court and one on the Superior Court.

Democrats don’t have a primary in either contest, with Washington County Judge Brandon Neuman running uncontested for Superior Court and Philadelphia Judge Stella Tsai running uncontested for Commonwealth Court.

On the Republican ticket, the Superior Court contest features Clarion County lawyer Maria Battista and Chester County Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft. In the Commonwealth Court contest, Matt Wolford of Erie County, a former state and federal prosecutor, defeated Josh Prince of Berks County, a prominent gun rights lawyer.

The 15-member Superior Court hears appeals of civil and criminal cases from county courts. The nine-seat Commonwealth Court hears challenges or appeals from county courts in cases involving laws or government actions. Judges are elected to 10-year terms.

___

Follow Marc Levy on X at https://x.com/timelywriter.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.