In a story published Jan. 18, 2025, about a dog being rescued in Vermont, The Associated Press erroneously reported the dog went missing Jan. 16 and was rescued Jan. 17. It went missing Jan. 9 and was rescued Jan. 10. The story also referenced a Dunkin’ Donuts store. It should be a Dunkin’ store.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.