Correction: Election 2024-Senate Republicans story
By The Associated Press
FILE - Madison, Wis. businessman and Republican Senate candidate, Eric Hovde speaks April 2, 2024, at a rally in Green Bay, Wis. Frustrated by the seemingly endless cash flowing to Democrats, Republicans aiming to retake the Senate have rallied around candidates with plenty of their own money. But it also risks elevating untested candidates who might not be prepared for the scrutiny often associated with fiercely contested Senate campaigns. Hovde may have to dip into the $8 million he loaned his campaign to combat questions about the depth of his ties to Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Roemer]
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published May 6, 2024, about Senate Republicans, The Associated Press erroneously reported some of candidate Dave McCormick’s business background. McCormick was the CEO of an existing business, FreeMarkets, in Pennsylvania. He didn’t start the company.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
FILE - Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick speaks outside a student encampment at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, May 1, 2024. Frustrated by the seemingly endless cash flowing to Democrats, Republicans aiming to retake the Senate have rallied around candidates with plenty of their own money. But it also risks elevating untested candidates who might not be prepared for the scrutiny often associated with fiercely contested Senate campaigns. McCormick will have to combat questions about the depth of his ties to Pennsylvania, having lived and worked in Connecticut. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)