Correction: Gaiman-Sexual Assault Lawsuits story

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Feb. 3, 2025, about federal lawsuits related to sexual assault allegations against author Neil Gaiman, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a woman filed three lawsuits against Gaiman and his wife, Amanda Palmer. She filed one lawsuit naming Gaiman and Palmer as defendants. The other two lawsuits named only Palmer as a defendant.

