Correction: Silenced Transgender Lawmaker-Town story

MISSOULA, Montana (AP) — In a story published April 26, 2023, on Missoula’s reaction to the silencing of one of its state representatives, Zooey Zephyr, The Associated Press erroneously describer her as the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker. She is the state’s first openly transgender female lawmaker; another transgender Missoula state representative who is nonbinary was elected at the same time as Zephyr.
A pedestrian walks in a rainbow-colored crosswalk in downtown Missoula, Mont., Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
A pedestrian crosses Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula, Mont., Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
A sign showing support for the LGBTQ community is seen in Missoula, Mont., Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
