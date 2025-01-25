Correction: Vermont-Border Patrol Shooting-Things to Know story

In a story published Jan. 24, 2025, about things to know in the case of a woman who was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont, The Associated Press, relying on erroneous information from the FBI, misspelled the last name of a German companion who also died in the roadside shootout. His name was was Felix Bauckholt, not Felix Baukholt.

