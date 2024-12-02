Critically endangered leopard dies at age 21 in California zoo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A critically endangered species of leopard has died at a Southern California zoo.

Zoya, a 21-year-old Amur leopard, died of old age at 21 at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert last Tuesday after over a decade there, zoo officials announced.

Zoya outlived both the life expectancy of Amur leopards in the wild, 10 to 15 years, and in captivity, 15 to 20. Zoya was one of the oldest leopards in human care in the country, the zoo said.

Amur leopards were classified as critically endangered in 1996 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Native to the mountains of eastern Russia and northern China, they have adapted to the cold climate by having thick fur and paler coats than other leopard species to camouflage in the snow.

In the 1970s their population in the wild dwindled to fewer than 30, making them one of the world’s most endangered big cats, according to the WildCats Conservation Alliance. There has been some rebound in recent years, however, with the current population estimated to be around 100.

Zoo officials said that even in old age and with decreasing kidney function, Zoya remained “spry and athletic.” She enjoyed being up high where she could watch the warthogs and guests, as well as lying on her rock overlooking the pond in the mornings, officials said.

“As we celebrate Zoya’s life, we encourage you to enjoy the little things in life — as she did,” the zoo said in a statement. “Spend some time observing your natural surroundings. Be playful. Appreciate those special, tranquil moments throughout the day.”

Efforts have been made to stop illegal poaching of Amur leopards, protect their natural habitat and increase the population of prey animals like deer and wild boar, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

There are more than 200 Amur leopards in 94 institutions around the world, including the San Diego Zoo, the Santa Barbara Zoo, and the Minnesota Zoo. Two leopard cubs were born last year at the San Diego Zoo, its third litter.

