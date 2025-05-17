Crystal Palace pulls off FA Cup upset by beating Man City 1-0 in final

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace pulled off one of the biggest FA Cup final upsets in recent memory by beating Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Palace lifted the trophy for the first time in its history and ensured the once dominant City would end the campaign empty-handed.

Eberechi Eze’s first-half strike also secured the first major trophy Palace has ever won.

As cup final upsets go, it was up there with Wigan’s victory over City in 2013 and Wimbledon’s famous win against Liverpool in 1988.

