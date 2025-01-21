Dangerous winds return to Southern California as new wildfires break out

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dangerous winds returned to Southern California on Tuesday as firefighters battled new fires amid dry conditions, and a pair of major blazes burned for a third week in the Los Angeles area.

Forecasters warned that gusts could peak at 70 mph (113 kph) along the coast and 100 mph (160 kph) in the mountains and foothills during extreme fire weather that’s expected to last through Tuesday morning. Wind speeds ranged from 35 mph (56 kph) along the coast to 63 mph (101 kph) at elevation overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service warned of a “ particularly dangerous situation ” in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Diego counties due to low humidity and damaging Santa Ana winds.

“The conditions are ripe for explosive fire growth should a fire start,” said Andrew Rorke, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

Firefighters responded to several small blazes across San Diego County.

A firefighter extinguishes a brush fire as strong winds carry embers in the Winchester community of unincorporated Riverside County, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah Berger Firefighters battle the Lilac Fire in Bonsall, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong Previous Next

Evacuation orders were issued for the Lilac Fire, which had burned at least 80 acres (32 hectares) of dry brush and was threatening structures in the Bonsall area early Tuesday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. Meanwhile, crews stopped the forward progress of the nearby Pala Fire, the agency said.

On Monday, Los Angeles firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire near the iconic triple-domed Griffith Observatory in a park overlooking the city. A man suspected of starting the fire was taken into custody, said David Cuellar, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. Firefighters also quickly extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 405 in the LA neighborhood of Granada Hills that temporarily closed the northbound lanes.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff flew to Los Angeles on Monday after attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration and met with firefighters, volunteers and victims of the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

“We just came out to thank (firefighters), to thank the community and just remind folks that we’re all in this together,” Harris said. She said their home in Pacific Palisades was still standing.

Trump, who criticized the response to the wildfires during his inaugural address, has said he will travel to Los Angeles on Friday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the devastation left by the blazes underscores the need for partnership between the state and federal governments.

“I look forward to President Trump’s visit to Los Angeles and his mobilization of the full weight of the federal government to help our fellow Americans recover and rebuild,” Newsom said in a statement.

A small amount of rain is forecast for the weekend in the Los Angeles area, though more gusty winds are expected to return Thursday, Rorke said.

Authorities urged people not to mow their lawns to prevent sparking a fire, or start any fires that could get out of control. They also urged residents to review their evacuation plans and ready emergency kits, and be on the lookout for any new blazes and report them quickly.

David Acuna, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the biggest concerns are that the two destructive Los Angeles-area blazes could break their containment lines.

“Don’t do things to start another fire so we can focus on the mitigation of the current fires,” Acuna said.

The low humidity, bone-dry vegetation and strong Santa Ana winds come as firefighters continue battling the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have killed at least 27 people and destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out on Jan. 7. The Palisades fire was 61% contained early Tuesday and the Eaton fire 87% contained, according to fire officials.

More evacuation orders were lifted Monday for Pacific Palisades. Authorities said only residents would be allowed back in after showing proof of residency at a checkpoint. Over the weekend, two men impersonating firefighters attempted to enter an evacuation zone for the Palisades Fire, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

LA Mayor Karen Bass said Monday the city was prepared for any possible new fires and warned the winds could disperse ash from existing fire zones across Southern California. She urged Angelenos to visit lacity.gov to learn about ways to protect themselves from toxic air during Santa Ana winds.

Cal Fire and local fire departments have positioned fire engines, water-dropping aircraft and hand crews across multiple counties to enable a quick response should a new fire break out, Acuna said.

Los Angeles city fire officials said the department has all available engines ready and that 30 of them had been positioned in high-risk areas. The agency ordered the outgoing shift of about 1,000 firefighters to remain on duty to staff the extra engines.

“The pre-deployment is very, very thoughtful and strategic,” LA Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.