DC leaders, NBA commissioner celebrate the start of an $800M downtown arena renovation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and other officials celebrated the start of an $800 million downtown arena renovation with a ceremonial sledgehammer-swinging Thursday inside what will be a new atrium entranceway.

The event unveiling renderings for what Capital One Arena should look like when it is fully transformed in time for the 2027-28 NHL and NBA seasons took place as questions swirled nearby on Capitol Hill about the city’s hopes of luring the NFL’s Washington Commanders. A provision to transfer the land including RFK Stadium to the district was removed from Congress’ slimmed-down, short-term spending bill hours later, sending that team back to the drawing board.

In the Chinatown neighborhood, there were handshakes and smiles, as work to retain the Capitals and Wizards had also been ongoing for some time.

Keeping the teams was a significant victory for Bowser. They agreed last spring to remain in the city as part of a $515 million, publicly funded project, after a planned move across the Potomac River to Virginia proposed roughly a year ago fell apart in that state’s legislature.

“I’ve got to say, what a difference a year makes,” Ward 2 council member Brooke Pinto said. “Ted Leonsis, thank you so much for believing in this city. … Thank you for your dedication to our city.”

Leonsis called it a landmark day for the district and his company. His Monumental Sports and Entertainment will pay for the rest of the project, which area leaders hope will serve as a central hub of the nation’s capital between its many neighborhoods.

“When you see those signs, ‘Please excuse our dust,’ there’s going to be a lot of dust here,” Leonsis said. “This project is massive. It’ll probably take three seasons to do it, and it’s $800 million. It is a significant, significant program. But after you see what we’re going to do for the players, the fans and the city, it’ll be worth the wait.”

The work, which will take place in several stages from now through fall 2027, includes more than doubling the size of locker rooms while also adding suites and other amenities. The building initially opened in December 1997.

“This is nearly a billion-dollar investment for (players’) benefit and for the community’s benefit,” Silver said, alluding to future All-Star Games and other events that will take place. “The NBA and NHL will have less than half the dates at the end of the day because what’s happened now with these entertainment palaces — they are full, it seems, practically every night of the year.”

