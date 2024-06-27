Decision 2024: What to know for Thursday’s Presidential Debate

ATLANTA, G.A. — In just a few hours, President Biden and former President Trump face off in the first presidential debate of 2024.

How to watch

CNN is hosting the event, but you can watch it on News10NBC. It starts at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will have special coverage and analysis.

What’s at stake

According to a poll from The Associated Press NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, most Americans plan to watch some element of Thursday’s debate, and many think it will be important for both candidates’ campaigns.

About six in 10 U.S. adults say they’re “extremely” or “very” likely to watch the debate live or in clips, or to read about it or listen to commentary.

Trump and Biden are both headed into this debate with low favorability ratings. 56% of Americans say they’re “very” or “somewhat” dissatisfied with Biden being the Democratic nominee, and 55% are dissatisfied with Trump being the GOP nominee.

