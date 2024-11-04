Democrat Matt Meyer defeats Republican Michael Ramone in Delaware governor’s race

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic county executive Matt Meyer has defeated Republican lawmaker Michael Ramone in the race for Delaware governor.

With Tuesday’s victory, Democrats extended their decades-long control of the state’s executive branch. The last time Delawareans elected a Republican to the top office was 1988.

Meyer currently serves as chief executive of New Castle County, Delaware’s most populous county. A former math teacher, Meyer focused heavily on education during his campaign. His priorities include increased funding for public schools, particularly for low-income students, students with disabilities, and English language learners. Meyer has also called for universal prekindergarten and higher salaries for public school teachers. His platform also includes expanding access to affordable housing, providing Medicaid funding for abortions and enacting further restrictions on gun ownership.

Ramone, the GOP House Minority Leader, argued that Delawareans would be better served by restoring political balance to state government. In addition to the executive branch, Democrats also control both chambers of the General Assembly.

Meyer’s path to the governor’s office was widened when he defeated Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and former state Environmental Secretary Collin O’Mara in a September Democratic primary. Meyer led all candidates in fundraising, but also was helped by a scandal involving Hall-Long’s campaign finances for the past several years and allegations about using her office staff for non-government work.

FILE - House Minority Leader, Daniel B. Short, R-Seaford and Michael Ramone, R-Middle Run Valley share a laugh before the start of the second half of the 149th legislative session in Dover, Del., Jan. 9, 2018. (Jason Minto/The News Journal via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason Minto

Meyer said after his primary win that Delaware voters are looking for leaders with “honesty and accountability.”

Hall-Long has held public office since winning a state House seat in 2002, but she became enmeshed in a campaign finance scandal that led several top staffers to resign and prompted election officials to commission a forensic audit.

