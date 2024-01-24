Deputies find 5 dead people in a desert community in Southern California

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Deputies found five people dead in a Southern California desert community on Tuesday night, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an area off Highway 395 in El Mirage for a wellness check around 8:15 p.m. and found the bodies, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said in an email. Members of the department’s specialized investigations division responded to conduct the investigation.

El Mirage is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

Authorities did not release details about how or when the people died or who they were.

Images from the scene show yellow tape stretched across a dirt road with police vehicles in the distance.

