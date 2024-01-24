Deputies find 6 dead people in a remote Mojave Desert area in Southern California

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Deputies found six people dead in a remote area of the Mojave Desert in Southern California on Tuesday night, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an area off Highway 395 outside the community of El Mirage for a wellness check around 8:15 p.m. and found five of the bodies. The sixth was found Wednesday morning, sheriff’s spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said.

Authorities did not immediately release details about how or when the people died or who they were. Rodriguez said investigators were still gathering evidence to determine what happened.

“It’ll be several hours still before we are ready for any body to be removed from the scene,” she said, adding that the coroner’s investigators will be called in then.

Two vehicles were found parked at the crime scene. TV helicopter footage showed yellow markers near an intersection of dirt roads in scrubby desert land that stretched for miles. Yellow tape blocked access from the nearest paved road.

The area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, is so remote that the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department called in help from the California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division, Rodriguez said.

Members of the department’s specialized investigations division were brought in to conduct a homicide investigation, according to an email from sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

