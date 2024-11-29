Deputy kills shooter after being fired at in West Virginia, officials say

BOLT, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person on Friday who fired at him as he was responding to a 911 call, authorities say.

The individual who died wasn’t immediately identified by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, which released a statement about the shooting on Facebook. It said officials were notifying next of kin.

Law enforcement responded to a residence in the community of Bolt, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Charleston, West Virginia, at around 9 a.m. on Friday “following a 911 call reporting a mentally disturbed individual armed with a gun,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The first deputy to arrive was “immediately fired upon” and returned fire, killing the shooter, the statement said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threating. Detectives with the sheriff’s office and the West Virginia State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.