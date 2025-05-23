DeSantis signs law limiting development in Florida’s state parks after plan drew broad backlash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Thursday curtailing what kind of development can happen in Florida’s prized state parks — giving his approval to legislation that came in direct response to his administration’s push to build golf courses, pickleball courts and hotels on conservation lands.

Unlike issues of abortion, immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, race and guns that have divided voters, state parks apparently hold a place in the hearts of Floridians regardless of party.

The development plans drew widespread, bipartisan backlash last summer. Hundreds of nature lovers and conservationists thronged to protests at parks across the state, carrying signs with slogans like “Save Don’t Pave” and “Parks Over Profit.”

The law, which goes into effect July 1, was unanimously approved by both chambers of Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature. It specifically bans the construction of golf courses, ball fields and sports facilities in state parks, and requires government officials to give Floridians at least 30 days’ notice ahead of public hearings to discuss proposed changes to the conservation areas.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

DeSantis signed the law days after another wave of bipartisan backlash scuttled a company’s plans to swap some its properties for state-owned conservation lands.

Organizers for the environmental group Sierra Club Florida called the state park law a monumental victory for grassroots activism in a politically divided state.

“Today, we celebrate a turning point not just for our environment, but for the future of Florida,” said Javier Estevez, the group’s political and legislative director.

The bipartisan push to rein in DeSantis’ administration is a sign of how the governor’s once rock-solid support from fellow Republicans has eroded. Until recently, it was rare for DeSantis to get pushback on anything from the GOP lawmakers who dominate the state’s politics, and he has a reputation for seeking vengeance when they do.

But it appears a political line in the sand has been drawn around Florida’s beloved state parks, which are a bastion of wildness in a state where vast stretches of white-sand beaches and mangrove forests have long given way to high rise condos, roadside motels and strip mall souvenir shops.

“This bill really provides safeguards and protections to our state parks,” said Republican state Sen. Gayle Harrell, one of the bill’s sponsors, adding there is “no wiggle room” for unwanted development.

Harrell’s South Florida district includes Jonathan Dickinson State Park, where DeSantis’ Department of Environmental Protection had proposed building a golf complex. That would have entailed removing a boardwalk and observation tower and relocating the residences and offices of park staff, as well as existing cabins for visitors.

Harrell said last summer’s widespread protests pushed the issue to the forefront of the legislative agenda.

“It took the entire state of Florida to do that,” she said. “This is democracy at work.”

Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, declared the law’s passage a “huge win” over the state’s powerful development interests.

“People really want to build golf courses on some of our more protected lands in the state. Instead, we made it (the protections) stronger,” Samples said. “We did this. All of us did this together.”

The Republican governor has distanced himself from the development proposal following the backlash, saying he never saw or approved plans to allow resorts and sports facilities on state park land.

The DeSantis-appointed environment secretary at the time, Shawn Hamilton, eventually stepped down after facing intense scrutiny and bipartisan pushback on the initiative. In November, DeSantis tapped a new head of the agency, Alexis Lambert.

___ Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in Tampa contributed to this report. Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

