Detroit officer on administrative duty after 2 bystanders shot during illegal street party

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer has been placed on administrative duty in connection with a shooting that wounded two bystanders and a man who had pointed a gun at the officer during an illegal street party earlier this year.

An investigation shows that the officer fired five shots after police responded to a report of shots fired on the city’s west side, Interim Police Chief Todd Bettison told reporters Wednesday.

Bettison said 93 shell casings and eight guns were recovered after the shooting. He received an analysis Monday of ballistics evidence that established two bystanders were struck by slugs fired from the officer’s gun. Bettison added that, like all officer-involved shootings in Detroit, a warrant will be submitted to prosecutors.

An investigation into the June 1 shooting continues.

“Neighbors called 911 to report the incident — one of them describing it as a mass shootout,” Bettison said. “We know that there were a lot of shots fired at the scene. The scene was loud. People were screaming. Some were in pure distress.”

One officer saw two people — one wielding an assault-style rifle, the other a handgun, Bettison said.

“Officers were left to deal with an armed assailant standing amongst innocent partygoers,” he said.

“The officer who fired shots issued loud verbal commands for the subject armed with the firearm to drop the gun,” Bettison said. “The officer fired five rounds.”

Two women, ages 23 and 20, were struck. The officer’s intended target, a man, also was shot. He fled and later was hospitalized, but he has not been charged.

A fourth person also was shot during the street party. None of the wounds were considered life-threatening. Other suspects were being sought, Bettison said.

The officer is an eight-year veteran of the police department.

