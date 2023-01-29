Djokovic leads 2-0 in Australian Open final vs Tsitsipas

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic is one set away from his 10th Australian Open singles championship and his 22nd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic won the first set 6-3 and the second 7-6 (4) against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

For the fourth-seeded Djokovic, it’s also a chance to win his 10th Australian Open title a year after he wasn’t allowed to compete at Melbourne Park because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. A 22nd Grand Slam singles title would also tie the 35-year-old Serbian player with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas is trying to become the first Greek player to win a Grand Slam singles title. In his only other major final, Tsitsipas won the first two sets against Djokovic but lost the match in five.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia waves as he walks onto Rod Laver Arena, ahead of his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's single's final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dita Alangkara Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dita Alangkara Previous Next

