Dominican club collapse death toll rises to 226 after woman pulled from rubble dies in hospital

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A woman hospitalized after being rescued from the rubble of a roof collapse at a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic died on Saturday, raising the death toll to 226, health officials said.

The latest victim was a 41-year-old Costa Rican national, according to the National Health Service. Earlier in the day, health officials said four other people hospitalized after the disaster had died overnight.

Officials said 189 people were rescued alive from the rubble of the popular venue in the capital Santo Domingo. More than 200 were injured, with 14 still hospitalized, including four in critical condition.

The roof at the Jet Set nightclub collapsed during a merengue concert in the early hours of Tuesday. Politicians, athletes and a fashion designer were among those enjoying live music when disaster struck.

As of Saturday, friends and relatives remained at a forensics institute waiting for the return of their loved ones’ bodies. Later in the day, health authorities said 225 bodies had been returned to their families.

People light candles at a makeshift memorial outside the Jet Set nightclub, in memory of the more than 200 people who died when its roof collapsed, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matias Delacroix

Health minister Victor Attalah told journalists there had been a delay in identifying victims because the majority of them had to be matched using biometric data.

Victims identified so far include former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera. Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi, whose brother is seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, also died.

Officials have said it is too soon to determine why the roof fell, although prosecutors visited the scene on Thursday after rescue crews began packing up and removed heavy equipment.

On Thursday, President Luis Abinader and First Lady Raquel Arbaje attended the burial of singer Rubby Pérez in Santo Domingo’s National Theater. Pérez had been performing on stage at the packed club when dust began falling from the ceiling and, seconds later, the roof caved. Mourners clad in black and white streamed into the theater and some doubled over in tears as a recording of Pérez singing the national anthem played.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.