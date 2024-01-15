Emergency crews searching for airplane that went down in bay south of San Francisco

MOSS BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An airplane crashed into the Pacific Ocean near an airport south of San Francisco Sunday evening, authorities said.

Sgt. Philip Hallworth of San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said crews were searching for the plane that went down in Half Moon Bay around 7:15 p.m., KRON-TV reported.

The crash occurred a few miles from the Half Moon Bay Airport on the Cabrillo Highway, Hallworth said. The airport is located in Moss Beach, about 22 miles (35.4 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The U.S. Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol and fire crews also responded to the crash site, KRON reported.

There was no immediate information about the number of people on board the plane, possible survivors or the type of aircraft involved in the crash.

