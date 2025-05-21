Emotional well-being. Fall prevention. Chair yoga has a lot to offer people of all ages

NEW YORK (AP) — Marian Rivman is pushing 80. Harriet Luria is a proud 83. In this trio, Carol Leister is the baby at 62. Together, they have decades of experience with yoga. Only now, it involves a chair.

Chair yoga adapts traditional yoga poses for older people and others with physical challenges, but the three devotees said after a recent class that doesn’t mean it’s not a quality workout. As older adults have become more active, chair yoga has grown in popularity.

“You’re stretching your whole body,” Rivman offered. “What you can do in the chair is a little bit more forgiving on the knees and on the hips. So as you age, it allows you to get into positions that you were doing before without hurting yourself.”

Sitting down to exercise, or standing while holding onto a chair to perform some poses, may not sound like a workout, but Rivman, Luria, Leister and practitioners everywhere see a world of benefits.

“I took it up because I have osteoporosis and the chair yoga is much easier,” Luria said. “You don’t have to worry as much about falling and breaking anything. It’s not as difficult as I thought it would be, but it’s not easy. And you really do use your muscles. It’s an excellent workout.”

Yoga with a chair isn’t just for older people

Chair yoga is clearly marketed to older women, who made up the class where the three yoga friends got together at the Marlene Meyerson JCC on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. But the practice also has a lot to offer others, said their instructor, Whitney Chapman.

Desk workers can squeeze in 15 minutes of chair yoga, for instance. Many companies offer it as a way to cut down on stress and improve overall health. And people recovering from surgery or injuries may not be ready to get down on a yoga mat, but they can stretch in a chair.

“I’ve known these ladies probably 18 to 20 years. And the very first time in a yoga class that I brought in the chair, all of my students said I don’t want geriatric yoga. I’m not an old person,” Chapman said.

“And then they saw that having a chair is just as good as a yoga strap, a yoga block. It’s another prop that’s going to help you do what you want to do. So it’s not necessarily because you’re older, but that it can be helpful. And it doesn’t mean you’re geriatric just because you’re sitting in a chair.”

The benefits are many, Chapman said: improved flexibility, strength, balance. And there’s the overall emotional well-being that yoga practitioners in general report. It’s particularly useful for people with mobility issues or chronic ailments like arthritis or back pain. Chapman also teaches yoga to cancer and Parkinson’s disease patients.

In addition to restorative and other benefits, the practice of chair yoga can help improve posture for people of all ages and abilities, and help older people prevent falls.

A physical practice that can last a lifetime

Leister recently retired.

“I’ve been looking for all different kinds of exercises to do and this is one of them,” she said. “This is the one that I could see doing for the rest of my life, where some that are a little more strenuous I may not be able to do in the future.”

Traditional yoga originated more than 5,000 years ago in India. Many of the poses used today are also that old. It can be as much spiritual as physical, and that also goes for its chair descendant. The precise movements are tied to deliberate, cleansing breathwork.

Rivman has been doing yoga for about 50 years.

“Once you start and you get what it does for your body, you don’t want to give it up. And if there’s a way that you can keep doing it and keep doing it safely, that’s a choice you’re going to make,” she said.

Yoga by the numbers, including chair yoga

The practice of yoga, including chair yoga, has been on the rise in the U.S. over the last 20 years. In 2022, the percentage of adults age 18 and older who practiced yoga in the past 12 months was 16.9%, with percentages highest among women ages 18–44, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Women are more than twice as likely as men to practice yoga, the data showed. The percentage of adults who practiced yoga to treat or manage pain decreased with increasing family income.

The CDC, didn’t break out chair yoga for analysis but recommends that adults 65 and older focus on activities that improve balance and strength. That, the health agency said, can be achieved through various exercises, including chair yoga.

Why don’t more men do yoga?

Chapman and her students have thoughts on why more men don’t practice yoga. Traditionally, Chapman said, the practice was reserved for men, but as yoga became more westernized, women took over.

“Women tend to be more group-oriented. I would love to see more men in class. I do have a few. I don’t know if they’re intimidated, but you know, it’s a great way to meet women if everybody’s single,” Chapman said with a chuckle.

Luria theorizes that fewer men are drawn to yoga because it’s not a competitive sport.

“You’re really working at your own level,” she said. “Take out the competition and it’s not their thing.”

These chair yoga practitioners have lots of advice. Rivman summed it up best: “Get into a chair and do some yoga. You don’t have to stand on your head, but you have to move. You’re never too old to start.”

