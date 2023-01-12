English guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78

Jeff Beck dies at 78 years-old after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”, his Twitter states on behalf of his family.

Originally from Wallington, United Kingdom, Beck rose to fame by playing guitar for a band called the Yardbirds. His band The Jeff Beck group heavily influenced music throughout the 1960s.

Throughout his career Beck was inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received eight Grammy Awards. He was also ranked fifth in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “100 Greatest Guitarists of all Time”.

He is survived by his wife Sandra.