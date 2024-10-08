Ex-FDNY chief pleads guilty to accepting bribes to speed safety inspections

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City Fire Department chief pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal conspiracy charge, admitting that he and others solicited tens of thousands of dollars over two years to give preferential treatment in scheduling safety inspections.

Brian Cordasco, 49, of Staten Island, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to conspiring to solicit and receive a bribe, a crime committed while he was a chief of the department’s Bureau of Fire Prevention.

He told Judge Lewis J. Liman that he and others accepted the bribes in return for ensuring that some individuals and companies received fire safety inspections “earlier than they were entitled to.”

Prosecutors say he pocketed $57,000 of the $190,000 in bribes generated by the conspiracy, which stretched from 2021 to 2023.

At a sentencing scheduled for Feb. 19, Cordasco faces up to five years in prison and a fine ranging from $30,000 to $300,000. In a plea memo, prosecutors said federal sentencing guidelines would call for a sentence of five years in prison, though the decision will be left to the judge.

Cordasco was arrested three weeks ago along with another FDNY chief. At the time, both men pleaded not guilty to bribery, corruption and false statements charges.

The arrests came amid multiple federal corruption probes of members of the administration of Mayor Eric Adams, although the prosecution of Cordasco was not believed to be related to those investigations.

Adams, a Democrat, pleaded not guilty two weeks ago to that he accepted about $100,000 of free or deeply discounted international flights, hotel stays, meals and entertainment in return for illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and members of the Turkish business community.

On Tuesday, a former New York City official was charged with witness tampering and destroying evidence in connection with the investigation that led to charges against Adams.

