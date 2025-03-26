Ex-North Dakota lawmaker gets 10 years for going to Europe with intent to pay for sex with a minor

A once-powerful former North Dakota lawmaker was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for traveling to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor.

Former state senator Ray Holmberg’s attorney, Mark Friese, confirmed the sentence but declined to comment after the sentencing.

Holmberg, 81, pleaded guilty last year in federal court to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.

The sentencing followed seven hours of testimony, victim statements and an apology from a shackled Holmberg, KFGO reported. The defense and prosecution agreed that Holmberg should serve about three years because of his age and poor health, but Judge Daniel Hovland said Holmberg is still a threat to underage boys. Hovland called Holmberg’s character “egregious and despicable” and said that a 37-month sentence wouldn’t be a deterrent to others.

While Holmberg denied actually having sex with anyone under 18, Hovland said he can “read between the lines,” the radio station reported.

Prosecutors said Holmberg traveled at least 14 times from 2011 to 2021 to Prague, Czech Republic, to pay for sex with adolescent-age boys. In court last year, Holmberg admitted to paying young male masseuses, some of whom he had sexual contact with at an alleged brothel. But he claimed not to know for certain how old they were.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl said the crime was “an assault of the dignity of many young boys.” And the majority and minority leaders in the North Dakota Legislature described Holmberg’s crimes as “evil” in a statement that vowed additional resources to law enforcement to help combat increases in criminal sexual assaults and human trafficking, KFGO reported.

Holmberg served 45 years in the North Dakota Senate. He resigned in 2022 after The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported on his many text messages with a man in jail in connection with child sexual abuse material. Holmberg chaired two powerful legislative panels, including the Senate’s budget-writing committee.

