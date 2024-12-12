FAA administrator Mike Whitaker will step down on Inauguration Day

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration, who has led a tougher enforcement policy against Boeing since a panel blew off a Boeing jet in January, said Thursday that he will step down next month to let President-elect Donald Trump name his choice to lead the agency.

Mike Whitaker announced his pending resignation in a message to FAA employees.

Whitaker has dealt with challenges including a surge in close calls between planes, a shortage of air traffic controllers and antiquated equipment at a time when air travel, and a need for tougher oversight of Boeing.

“The United States is the safest and most complex airspace in the world, and that is because of your commitment to the safety of the flying public,” Whitaker said in the message to employees. “This has been the best and most challenging job of my career, and I wanted you to hear directly from me that my tenure will come to a close on January 20, 2025.”

