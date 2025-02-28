Family and friends prepare for funeral of officer killed in Pennsylvania hospital shooting

RED LION, Pa. (AP) — A procession with law enforcement officers is planned for the Friday funeral of a Pennsylvania police officer who was shot and killed while coming to the rescue of medical personnel and patients during an attack on a hospital intensive care unit last weekend.

Family members, friends and fellow officers are expected to attend the service for West York Patrolman Andrew Duarte at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion, Pennsylvania.

Duarte, 30, was killed while responding to a man with a gun who took hostages inside UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pennsylvania. The attacker, Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, 49, also was killed and several others were wounded.

The 1 p.m. service is closed to the public but will be livestreamed by the church.

Accounts of nurses who survived the attack have been shared in Facebook posts, disclosing details about their injuries and treatment and how the events have haunted those who lived through it.

York County District Attorney Tim Barker said Archangel-Ortiz appeared to have had recent contact with the intensive care unit “for a medical purpose involving another person” but didn’t elaborate.

Born in Oakland, California, Duarte had served on the West York police force since 2022. Before that, he spent five years with the Denver Police Department in Colorado.

An obituary said he earned a degree in criminal justice and police science from California University of Pennsylvania and his interests included photography, guitar, hiking and traveling.

Survivors include his parents and his girlfriend.

