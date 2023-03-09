Family, police attend funeral for slain Chicago officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of law enforcement officers attended a funeral service Thursday for the first Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty in nearly a year and a half.

Andrés Vásquez Lasso, 32, was shot in the head, arm and leg during a shootout with a suspect March 1 on the city’s southwest side after responding to a domestic violence call.

“The city of Chicago lost a guardian, a champion, a hero, but you lost so much more,” 8th District Commander Bryan Spreyne told Vásquez Lasso’s family during funeral services at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel.

“You lost one of your deepest loves, one of your fiercest providers and protectors, and one of your greatest advocates and friends,” Spreyne said. “You lost someone irreplaceable in Andrés.”

Steven Montano, 18, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder, two felony firearms charges and misdemeanor counts of assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence. Montano, who was shot twice in the face during the shootout, was ordered held without bond.

Milena Estepa de Vásquez, the widow of Chicago police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, is escorted into the funeral Mass at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Chicago. Vasquez-Lasso was shot and killed as he responded to reports of a man chasing a woman with a gun in Gage Park. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stacey Wescott Chicago police officers carry in the body of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso on Thursday, March 9, 2023, prior to his funeral Mass at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago. Vasquez-Lasso was shot and killed as he responded to reports of a man chasing a woman with a gun in Gage Park. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stacey Wescott Previous Next

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown commended Vásquez Lasso during Thursday’s services.

“At times like these, we are in despair,” Brown said. “We don’t believe anyone really cares about the sacrifices that are made, or knows the courage it takes to constantly run toward danger.”

Spreyne, Vásquez Lasso’s commanding officer, said he was 18 when he arrived in the United States from Colombia. He learned to speak English and joined the city’s police department at 27. He would have celebrated his fifth anniversary next week with the department.

Vasqeuz-Lasso became the first Chicago officer to die in the line of duty since Ella French, 29, was slain in August 2021 during a traffic stop shooting that also wounded her partner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.