Fast-moving fire destroys Philadelphia apartment building, displacing dozens of residents

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a Philadelphia apartment building, destroying the structure and displacing dozens of residents.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the fire at the 7400 Roosevelt Apartments complex, which broke out shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, city Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said. About 140 firefighters battled the blaze for nearly three hours before it was brought under control, and they remained on scene Friday morning hosing down hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About 50 residents were displaced, and some were receiving shelter and other assistance from the American Red Cross. The four-story building in the city’s Northeast section had nearly 200 units.

Authorities did not disclose details about the three injured residents.

