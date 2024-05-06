FBI says an infant abducted from New Mexico park has been found safe and suspect is in custody

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A Texas man has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two New Mexico women, the wounding of a 5-year-old girl and the kidnapping of an infant, authorities said Monday.

Clovis police said the 26-year-old man from the Houston area was taken into custody at a residence in Abilene, Texas.

They said the man was being held by the FBI on suspicion of two open counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of child abuse.

Police said 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres was found at the Abilene home with minor injuries and was recovering at a hospital.

The suspect apparently has no connection to the women killed or the two children and investigators are trying to determine a motive, according to police.

Authorities said the baby was abducted Friday from a park near Clovis. The bodies of two women were also found at that location along with a 5-year-old girl who was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

Police have identified the dead women as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old and from Texico, New Mexico.

They said Cisneros was the mother of the infant and the 5-year-old girl who remains hospitalized.

Authorities said at least one of the women was fatally shot and the 5-year-old had a gunshot wound to her head. Her name has not been released.

Authorities said the women were found at a city park about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Clovis with their purses and belongings near their bodies.

A minivan belonging to one of the women also was found at the scene along with an infant car seat, stroller and a small baby bottle and authorities said that began the search for the missing child.

Clovis is located in eastern New Mexico close to the Texas border.

