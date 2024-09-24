FBI: Son of suspect in Trump assassination attempt arrested on child sexual abuse images charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of the man suspected in the assassination attempt in Florida of former President Donald Trump has been arrested on federal charges of possessing child sexual abuse images.

Oran Routh was arrested this week after authorities searched his Greensboro, North Carolina, home “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation,” an FBI official said in court papers.

Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and found hundreds of files of child sexual abuse, according the court papers. He faces two charges of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material.

Oran Routh’s father is Ryan Routh, who is accused in the assassination attempt of Trump at a golf course in Florida earlier this month. Ryan Routh has been charged with federal gun offenses but prosecutors have indicated much more serious attempted assassination charges were coming.

There was no attorney listed for Oran Routh in court papers. Phone messages for Oran Routh and relatives listed in public records were not immediately returned.

