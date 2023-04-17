Federal judge halts Colorado ban on ‘abortion pill reversal’

FILE - Gov. Jared Polis, center, signs three bills that enshrine protections for abortion and gender-affirming care procedures and medications during a ceremony with bill sponsors and supporters on April 14, 2023, in the State Capitol in Denver. After Polis signed the bill outlawing what experts consider unproven treatments to “reverse” medical abortions, a federal judge temporarily halted enforcement following a lawsuit from a religious clinic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.