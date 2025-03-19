Federal prosecutors charge GOP Minnesota state senator with soliciting a minor for prostitution

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota state senator who was caught in a sting operation was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution Wednesday, a day after his fellow Republicans called on him to resign.

GOP Sen. Justin Eichorn, 40, of Grand Rapids, was arrested in Bloomington on Monday in an undercover operation targeting commercial sex involving juveniles. Investigators had placed multiple ads online offering sex for money, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents indicate Eichorn started sending messages in response to the ads March 11.

“I saw your post and (sic) chance you are still available tonight?” one asked, according to an FBI affidavit, while a later message asked, “What’s a guy gota do to get with the hottest girl online tonight.”

Eichorn exchanged messages with an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl over several days, asking about pricing for various sex acts and requesting a picture, the affidavit said. They arranged a meet-up on Monday, where he arrived to find police ready to arrest him. Officers seized two cellphones, a condom and $129 in cash, it said.

The federal charge is attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution. Six other suspects were arrested in the sting, prosecutors said.

Eichorn remained in the Hennepin County Jail on Wednesday. Federal and state court records do not list an attorney who can comment on his behalf, and the jail doesn’t allow phone calls to inmates.

The county attorney’s office said a state charge of soliciting a minor for prostitution would be dropped and Eichorn’s case would proceed in federal court. It wasn’t immediately clear when he might be transferred to federal custody. The county attorney’s office and the U.S. attorney’s office have not explained why federal authorities took over the case.

According to Eichorn’s Senate profile, he is married with four children. He lists his profession as entrepreneur and was first elected in 2016.

Senate and House Republicans demanded Tuesday that Eichorn resign immediately.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office has no tolerance for public officials who violate federal law — particularly those laws meant to protect children,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

“The actions alleged in this case are an appalling attempt to exploit an innocent and vulnerable minor,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. said in the same statement. “The FBI and our partners are committed to protecting children from predators who seek to harm them. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe environment, free from the threat of exploitation.”

