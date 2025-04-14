FEMA denies Washington state disaster relief from bomb cyclone, governor says

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied Washington state’s request for emergency relief funds to help repair an estimated $34 million in damage from a deadly bomb cyclone storm system in November, according to Gov. Bob Ferguson.

Ferguson said in a news release on Monday that the state’s January application for assistance was denied in a letter he received on Friday. The state’s application had met all of the criteria necessary to qualify, he said.

“This is another troubling example of the federal government withholding funding,” Ferguson, a Democrat, said. “Washington communities have been waiting for months for the resources they need to fully recover from last winter’s devastating storms, and this decision will cause further delay. We will appeal.”

The November storm system battered the state with strong winds and rain that caused widespread damage and power outages, and toppled trees that killed at least two people. It was considered a “ bomb cyclone,” which occurs when a cyclone intensifies rapidly. Bomb cyclones have been associated with major weather events across the country including hurricanes in recent years.

After Washington’s storms, then-Gov. Jay Inslee issued a disaster declaration in 11 counties — including where Seattle is located — and filed the application for disaster relief with FEMA to repair damage to public highways, public utilities and electrical power systems.

FEMA’s letter denying the application didn’t give an explanation and said the assistance was “not warranted.” The state has 30 days to appeal.

The denial comes as FEMA’s future is in question. President Donald Trump has questioned whether to disband it entirely and give money directly to states to handle disasters. Trump has created a council to study what to do with FEMA and whether to get rid of it.

Earlier this month FEMA said it was ending a key program that has been used by communities across the country to pay for projects designed to help them prepare for natural disasters like flooding and fires.

Under the Biden administration, the agency was instrumental in responding to a growing number of disasters linked to climate change. The agency also tried to address historical inequalities in how aid is dispersed after disasters.

FEMA helps respond to disasters when local leaders request a presidential emergency declaration, a signal that the damage is beyond the state’s ability to handle on its own. FEMA can reimburse governments for recovery efforts such as debris removal, and it gives stopgap financial assistance to individual residents.

Washington’s preliminary damage estimate of $34 million will likely increase as the state works with counties to update their information for an appeal, Ferguson said.

