Fight at Philadelphia train station ends with man being fatally struck by train

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man involved in a fight at a Philadelphia train station was killed when he fell onto the tracks and was struck by a train, authorities said.

The fight at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station occurred around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when Chaz Wearing, 40, and another man began arguing. The dispute soon turned physical and Wearing punched the other man twice, city police said.

The man — whose name has not been released — ended up on the tracks below the platform and was struck seconds later by an incoming SEPTA train. Authorities said it was not clear why the men were arguing.

Wearing, who has no known address, left the scene but was captured at the next station stop, police said. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Friday, and it was possible he could face further charges.

It was not known Friday if Wearing has retained an attorney, prosecutors said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

