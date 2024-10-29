Fire destroys 1 home and forces the evacuation of 700 others in a Colorado subdivision

DIVIDE, Colo. (AP) — A fire destroyed the house where it began and continued to burn Tuesday in a wooded subdivision in the central Colorado mountains where some 700 nearby homes have been evacuated, authorities said.

Some rain fell early Tuesday, helping to dampen the flames somewhat, Sheriff Jason Marksell in Teller County said. But fire crews were bracing for strong, sustained winds forecast for Tuesday afternoon. The fire has burned just under 100 acres (40 hectares) since it started Monday afternoon.

Ground crews were aggressively protecting homes, other crews were using equipment to build fire lines and two single-engine air tankers began dropping water Tuesday on the fire in the Highland Lakes Subdivision northwest of the town of Divide, northwest of Colorado Springs. The homes are built on 1.25-acre (.5 hectare) lots, according to the Highland Lakes Property Owners Association.

Air tankers and firefighting helicopters have also been called in, the sheriff said.

“We’re doing everything possible to get this fire knocked down quickly and under control,” Marksell said, “because we are worried about the turn in the weather.”

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers were investigating the cause of the fire.

“We are treating this as a criminal act,” Marksell said. He declined to release any further information but said any suspect could be facing a felony arson charge.

The total value of the evacuated homes is about $300 million, Marksell said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.