Fire hits historic Southern California baseball field seen in Hollywood movies

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Fire has destroyed the wooden grandstands at a historic Southern California baseball field that appeared in “A League of Their Own” and other movies.

Firefighters responded at 11:25 p.m. Thursday to a report of a fire at Jay Littleton Ball Park in the city of Ontario, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

“By the time they got here, which was pretty quickly, the structure was already fully engulfed,” said Dan Bell, the city communications director.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he said. No injuries were reported.

The “traditional, old-school grandstands” dated to 1937, Bell said. The structure stood behind home plate and extended out along the first- and third-base lines.

The 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Lori Petty, among others, told the story of a women’s professional baseball team in the 1940s.

Other notable films that used the ballpark include “Eight Men Out” and “The Babe Ruth Story,” according to the city.

Since the 1930s, families made “countless, cherished memories” at the ballpark, U.S. Rep. Norma J. Torres, who represents the area, said in a statement.

“The stadium’s legacy lives on in the hearts of its patrons and through the movies it has been featured in,” Torres said.

