Florida detective sentenced to 24 years in prison for sexually exploiting a teenage girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida detective accused of severely beating a Black man has been sentenced to nearly 25 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a teenage girl.

A federal judge in Jacksonville sentenced Josue Garriga, 35, of St. Augustine on Monday, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in July to enticing a child to engage in sexual activity.

“This individual violated his position of trust in the community and sought to take advantage of a child for his own satisfaction,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigation in Jacksonville Tim Hemker said in a statement Friday.

Garriga is one of three Jacksonville officers being sued in federal court for beating Le’Keian Woods last year after he ran from a traffic stop. The lawsuit alleges they used excessive force that resulted in permanent injuries to Woods’ head, an eye and a kidney. Sheriff T.K. Waters, who is also Black, has defended the beating as justified.

According to prosecutors, Garriga was a detective with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office gang unit in 2023 when he met a 17-year-old girl at church. He used his department-issued cellphone to contact the girl and then used his personal cellphone to communicate with her using an encrypted app set to automatically delete messages after 24 hours. Garriga requested nude photos from the girl and sent her nude photos of himself, investigators said.

On at least two occasions, Garriga used his work vehicle to visit the girl’s neighborhood to meet up with her and engage in illegal sexual contact, authorities said. On another occasion, Garriga enticed the girl to his work vehicle and physically prevented her from leaving until she performed a sex act on him.

The relationship ended this past March, when the victim’s mother found messages between the girl and Garriga on the girl’s phone. The mother reported the relationship, and Garriga was arrested. His prison sentence is for 24 years and four months.

