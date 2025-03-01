Florida Man Games return for Round 2 as teams vie to be the world’s worst superhero

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Man Games are back for Round 2, as teams from around the state gather to prove they have what it takes to join the ranks of the world’s worst superhero.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Florida Man Games in downtown St. Augustine, organizers have moved Saturday’s event a few miles away to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, where they expect to have room for more spectators and tailgating.

The games, which start a 9 a.m. and last all day, will be hosted by Florida comedians Josh Wicks Robinson and Kevin Flynn.

Poking fun at the state’s reputation for bizarre stories, last year’s teams competed in Florida-themed events like the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course and Beer Belly Sumo Wrestling. New events added this year include Hurricane Party Prep: Grocery Aisle Brawl and Human Beer Pong.

Ten teams from around the state, from Fort Myers to Pensacola, will compete. Last year’s winner, team Hanky Spanky from St. Augustine, is returning to defend their snakeskin championship belt. Also competing this year is an all-female team called the Ball Busters.

Besides watching the events, guests will have a chance to get up to Florida Man shenanigans themselves. They will be able to interact with alligators from Gatorland and ride a mechanical alligator. The games will also feature a show by ” Midget Wrestling Warriors ” and lawnmower racing hosted by hosted by NASCAR driver Jeffery Earnhardt.

The “Florida Man” phenomenon seeped into the nation’s conscience thanks in part to a Twitter account that started in 2013 with the handle @_FloridaMan. The account touted “real-life stories of the world’s worst superhero,” sharing news headlines such as “Florida Man Bites Dog to ‘Establish Dominance’” and “Florida Man Tried to Pay for McDonald’s With Weed.”

