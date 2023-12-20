Florida suspect shoots at deputies before standoff at home which he set on fire, authorities say

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A deputy in Florida was grazed by a bullet Wednesday during a gunfight with a suspect who fled after being suspected of shoplifting cigarettes and then took part in an hours-long standoff before he was taken into custody, authorities said.

The deputy who was shot at had non-life-threatening injuries, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on social media.

The suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning following about a four-hour standoff during which he set fire to his house in Deltona, Florida, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Orlando, authorities said.

A worker at a convenience store called deputies after witnessing the suspect stealing cigarettes. The suspect drove at deputies arriving at the store and then attempted to flee but was hindered by stop sticks a deputy had deployed. The suspect was able to drive to his home on a deflated tire, followed by deputies who commanded him to get out of his truck. When deputies approached the vehicle in an attempt to remove him, the suspect fired at them, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect set fire to the cab of the truck and was forced into his home, where a short time later, deputies saw smoke and flames coming from the upper floor. When the suspect was spotted on a balcony, deputies used an armored vehicle to knock down the balcony and bring the suspect to the ground, the news release said.

The suspect was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries and then taken to a hospital, authorities said.

