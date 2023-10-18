Forecasters say Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Tammy formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm was located Wednesday afternoon to the east of the Windward Islands in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles.

